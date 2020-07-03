Man Wanted in Connection to Murder in Desha County

A man is wanted in Arkansas for connection to the abduction and murder of a Desha County woman.
Arkansas State Police and law enforcement agencies are still searching for 57-year old Lavern Blackmon of Conway. Blackmon is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Blackmon is wanted for the abduction and murder of his ex wife, Viola Davis. On Monday, June 29 Davis left her home around 5:30 a.m. in Mitchellville to go to work. A short time later her body was found along Kirtley Road, northeast of Dumas.
Blackmon was last seen in little rock on Monday. He is believed to be driving a 2008 Grey Chevrolet Avalanche Truck and possibly may have fled the state.
He is believed to be in possession of at least two handguns and officials warn he may pose a threat to others. He is currently charged in Desha County with kidnapping and capital murder.
Arkansas police urge the public to not try to approach Blackmon or intervene if sighted. They ask the public to call the nearest law enforcement agency if you see or know anything on his whereabouts.
