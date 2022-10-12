GREENVILLE - A Greenville police officer is dead tonight in what everyone calls, a terrible tragedy.
The Delta News learned there was an arrest shortly after the incident that involved two different apparent crime scenes.
Right now... how it all went down remains the subject of some speculation.... on what's described as a gunfight at the biggest intersection in Greenville.
The Delta News pieces together what we've been able to find out so far.
While some people describe gunshots in Greenville as "fairly common"... you don't often see dozens of law officers in one place at one time anywhere in The Delta.... or that many ambulances.
While no one at any level wants to talk about what actually happened Tuesday night, except to say they arrested an unidentified suspect, here's what we've been able to piece together, based on information from multiple sources and knowledgeable people with some insight.
Most believe the problem started here on Reed Road just west of Fairview... at Rebecca.
Some reports suggest it started with some kind of domestic violence event...but whatever it was... it somehow traveled up highway 1, to where it crosses 82 a few miles away.
Some witnesses described some kind of shoot-out... and judging from the police officers on scene using their phones for flashlights, looking for something in this grassy traffic island, it's easy to assume they might have been looking for spent bullet casings.
We could see an un-marked police car, sitting in the driveway to a restaurant... and a short distance away.... this car... diagonally blocking the eastbound lanes.
The sheer number of ambulances suggested something big....
All authorities will say, is the shooting involved 4 people.
We know, one to be officer Myisha Stewart, a recent police academy grad who got rave reviews from one of her instructors.
One report described other victims as a man shot in the head, and a woman shot in the foot.
We have no information on this 4th person mentioned by police.
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons did tell The Delta News that Mississippi state officers will supplement Greenville's finest this weekend at the many big events planned over the weekend, to help ensure security. Washington County Sheriff Milton Gaston confirmed that additional officers from state agencies will help provide a safe environment for folks attending the Tamale Festival and the Greenville High homecoming.
But for now, all they will say, is they have turned the investigation over to the Mississippi bureau of investigation, a typical move in cases such as this.
A release from the MBI says, “MBI is currently assessing this critical incident and gathering evidence. Upon completing their investigation, agents will share their findings with the local Attorney General’s Office.”
The MBI did say the unidentified suspect remains in law enforcement custody and is getting medical treatment.
