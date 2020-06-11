Masks Available to Residents in Grenada County

Masks are now available to citizens of Grenada County.
The Grenada Star reports the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency and Mississippi State Department of Health are providing free masks. Grenada EMA has one mask for each person in Grenada County.
This as city council talks of enforcing residents to wear masks in public.
Residents are asks to bring identification to prove residency in Grenada County. One member of the household can pick up masks for each person who lives there.
The Grenada County Emergency Management is located at 370 Van Dorn Street in the Grenada EOC building.
Pick up times are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
