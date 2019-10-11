A new sex trafficking division has been created by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.
The State Department of Mississippi has been searching for additional funding to end state-wide human trafficking after a bill designed to combat human trafficking was passed during this year's legislative session.
The bill also includes specific training for law enforcement and additional protection for victims.
A federal grant of 8 hundred thousand dollars was given in support of MBI's investigating and solving human trafficking crimes.
