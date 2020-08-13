McBride Pre- Kindergarten Academy Open House

Greenville, Mississippi-- On August 13th at 3 p.m., McBride Pre-Kindergarten Academy will be having a virtual open house to discuss plans for the upcoming school year.
The Academy is apart of Greenville Public School District and is meeting to elaborate on school information and registration. During the meeting there will be a meet and greet segment to introduce the staff. There will also be a virtual tour of the facility.
For more information contact (662)-334-8100
