At MDCC they have a special event going on to urge students to register for classes with the pandemic going on.
"Flash registration going to be this friday from 9am-3pm and also on Saturday 9am-Noon and again on Sunday 2pm-5pm."
They want students to know that it is not too late and they are here to help in any way possible.
"Flash registration time is a time where we are just encouraging students from across our district who are still deciding on their plans for fall and what they might be doing this fall to understand it's not too late."
Students say they feel safe while attending class and that the staff is taking the virus very seriously.
"Experience has been absolutely wonderful, I love it. Teachers are doing a great job at keeping us safe and social distanced at 6 Ft apart and I love the one on one experience of going to class and asking questions. If I need help the teacher is there to help me while social distancing. Also at the same time we are doing it online but you can get contact information with your teacher online, on campus and their inbox and they will help you no problem at all."
