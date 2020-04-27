Mississippi Department of Employment Services releasing a statement saying some customers have received excess benefits.
MDES is not requesting anyone to repay these funds but they are aware and the excess money will be off-set on future payments.
Customers should not expect phone contact from MDES about the overpayment and should not give any information regarding the overpayment to anyone by phone unless they can verify the caller is employed with MDES.
Individuals who have questions or concerns about their overpayment may send their questions to cv19@mdes.ms.gov and must include "overpayment" in the subject line of the email.
