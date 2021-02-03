MDHS virtual Town Hall Meeting will focus on Child Support Enforcement

The Division of Child Support Enforcement will be the main focus at the Mississippi Department of Human Service's Town Meeting on Thursday, February 4th at 11a.m.
This meeting will include Executive Director Robert G. "Bob" Anderson and Chad Shook, Director of the Division of Child Support Enforcement. In addition, participants will be given the opportunity to ask questions concerning the topic of the day.
Among the topics to be discussed during the meeting will be a general overview of the division, how the division manages Support Orders, the Perennial Review the division is undergoing and how that affect child support guidelines, priorities for the 2021 Legislative Session, and the new Mississippi Access and Visitation Program.
Subsequent meetings will be held each Thursday at various times to broaden the opportunity for interests parties to participate. Anyone who is not able to attend the session can view the meeting on the MDHS YouTube page or on Facebook.
The following divisions will be highlighted during upcoming meetings:
February 11, 2pm - Economic Assistance Eligibility
February 18, 1pm - Aging and Adult Services
February 25, 4pm - Early Childhood Care and Development
March 4, 9:30pm - Youth Services
For more information about the Town Hall Meetings and other matters, visit the MDHS Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/msdhs/
