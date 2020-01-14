MDOC Employee Announces Retirement

The Deputy Commissioner of Institutions for the Mississippi Department of Corrections has announced his retirement.
WJTV reports Jerry Williams was the number 2 in charge.
He served for 4 and a half years as deputy commissioner of community corrections before he moved to institutions in January of 2015.
Williams retiring is effective tomorrow, January 15th.
