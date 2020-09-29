MDOC Employee Arrested at Correctional Facility in Greene County

Another MDOC employee has been arrested. A correctional supervisor at the South Mississippi Correctional Institution in Greene County faces loss of her job and criminal charges.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports 53-year old Lieutenant LaShawn Lynette Coleman has been charged with possession of alcoholic beverages within a correctional facility under state law 97-31-35 and trafficking in controlled substance.
Coleman was arrested following a search of her personal belongings after she arrived for work on September 19th. Small packs of a green leafy substance were found in an envelope she carried in a bag along with food and water. Six 100 dollar bills were allegedly found when she emptied her pockets. Also, a plastic jug containing liquid, authorities believe to be alcohol, but labeled as Clorox, was confiscated during the search.
Coleman was taken to the Greene County Jail and later received bonds totaling 60 thousand dollar. She has been with the agency 26 nonconsecutive years and a correctional supervisor since September 2007.
