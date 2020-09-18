MDOC Employee Arrested for Embezzlement

An employee with the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility has been arrested and charged with embezzlement.
Rankin County Jail officials tell us 60-year old Carl Arnold was arrested Tuesday and charged with embezzlement. Arnold has since been released from the jail. We will update you as we find out more.
