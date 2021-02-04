MDOC hiring event Saturday

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is looking to hire 700 corrections officers and staff over 60 days. Officials said the agency is trying to make up for 1,000 personnel losses over the past six years.
The MDOC bus will be at the Greenwood West Shopping Center, 2302 Highway 82, on Saturday from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
