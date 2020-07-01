MDOC Limits Office Visits with Parole and Probation Offices

Limited office visits with probation and parole offices will begin this month.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections report limited office visits will begin in July for individuals on probation, parole, house arrest, or other forms of community supervision.
Individuals who are not required to report in person can call any day between today and Monday, July 20th and the person who answers the phone will take the report. Office hours will be from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Reports will be handled as they were in April, May, and June.
Face-to-face reporting begins Monday, July 6 and continues through Monday, July 20.
Agents and those reporting will be required to wear face coverings, temperature checks will be done before entering the office, and the agent and offender are asked to stand 6 feet apart.
Aside from reporting in person or via phone, individuals also can email their agent or use technology portals, such as Skype and Facetime, to communicate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.