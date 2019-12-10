MDOT Receives Multi-Million Dollar Grant

The Mississippi department of transportation has been given a multi- million dollar grant to buy buses for public transit.
WLBT reports the federal government helped aid the grant to keep buses rolling, especially in rural areas.
The 5.6 million dollar grant was rewarded by the Federal Transit Administration to purchase more buses and related equipment.
MDOT says transportation is offered from Meridian to Vicksburg, and from the Delta to the Coast.
More than 5 million passenger trips were provided last year.
Some rides start around two dollars for local trips.
