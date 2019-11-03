The Mississippi Department of Transportation website got a new look.
The new updates were made by MDOT employees, who said, they wanted to make the site more transparent and user friendly.
The newer design will give the users access to live road conditions, work zones and safety information.
If you want to check it out visit m-dot.ms.gov/.
