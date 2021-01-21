THE MISSISSIPPI DEPARTMENT OF REHABILITATION SERVICES OFFERS OPPORTUNITIES FOR INDEPENDENCE FOR BOTH BUSINESSES AND CLIENTS. THE DELTA NEWS KAREN WILLIAMS HAS THE STORY
The Mississippi Department of Rehabilitation services is a state agency
dedicated to helping Mississippians with disabilities live and work independently.
MDRS partners with businesses at no cost by providing job ready candidates,
staff training, job coaching and work opportunity tax credits. For workers it gives
them independence.
"The office of business development is a great resource for businesses in the
area because we are able to help them with their hiring and recruitment needs.
We are also able to provide hands on training. We offer paid internships , we
also offer disability awareness training to the staff so that they can be able to
work with individuals with disabilities."
"We are a state agency that provides services to Mississippians with disabilities.
We do it all across the state. I tell our staff all the time we can provide the best
services possible but at the end of the day, if we don't have strong partnerships
with businesses our programs aren't going to work." So it is so important that
we as a state agency partner with great businesses like this one to really reach
those individuals and provide great opportunities for those who deserve."
"To have people that are dependable and they care about the job, and the hospitality
industry the heart that is behind serving the guests, and at the end of the day, as long
as the heart is there to serve the guests and they're coming and doing the things that
we need them to do, in order to do that--- It's just a great atmosphere for a service
culture standpoint."
The MDRS has number of programs and resources for both businesses and individuals.
They are also in great need for participating businesses large or small.
For more information, go to www.mdrs.ms.gov or call 662-453-6172
In Greenwood, Karen Williams reporting.
