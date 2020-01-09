Medical Marijuana on the Voting Ballots in Mississippi

Legalizing medical marijuana may be on the ballots this year in the state of Mississippi.
Ballot initiative 65 is now on the ballot and available for voters.
Governor Phil Bryant tweeted that he met with physicians and others on the board of health who oppose this amendment to our constitution. I agree that we need to defeat this proposal in its current form.
WLOX reported that in September, more than 100 thousand signatures were submitted to qualify for initiative 65 for the November 2020 ballot, surpassing the 86 thousand signatures needed. The process is now complete after being reviewed and approved by the secretary of state.
The legislature of Mississippi now has four months to amend, adopt, review, or reject the initiative before the next statewide general election.
The Mississippi State Board of Health expressed their "strong opposition" to the medical marijuana 2020 imitative after saying there were numerous known harms for cannabis products.
