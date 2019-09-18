The new 2019 Hot Tamale Festival King and Queen are King Jack Jackson and Queen Betty Lynn Cameron. CEO of Main Street Greenville Daniel Boggs said, this year they decided to do things a little different by letting the public help with the voting process. Boggs said, this year two names overwhelmingly stood out. King Jack and Queen Betty Lynn were chosen for their years of dedication and service to the community.
"King Jack he teaches young kids how to dance, he has ten classes every week for small children, teaching them how to dance. Betty Lynn has served on numerous boards, volunteer boards. She has been given numerous volunteers awards for her efforts and giving back to her community. Two prime examples of individuals that do need to be honored for this award." Said, Daniel Boggs, CEO of Main Street Greenville.
The Delta Hot Tamale Festival was started in 2012.
Last year along, Boggs said, it made a $5.2 million economic impact on Washington County and just under 25,000 people attended the festival.
The festival highlights the Delta's Hierarchy and Culinary Arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.