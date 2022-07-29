GREENVILLE - Intense interest in the drawing for the 1.28 billion dollar MegaMillions lottery prize caused the MegaMillions lottery website to crash, leaving lottery players biting their nails for as long as a half hour before other sources could get and publish the numbers.
The Delta News made several attempts before finally getting the numbers from the Detroit Free Press, just before the end of the 10PM news.
The MegaMillions numbers for Friday July 30th are:
67 45 57 36 13
the MegaBall was 14 and the MegaPlier was 2
Wondering what to do with all that cash if you won?
(0) comments
