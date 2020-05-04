MEMA Announces National Hurricane Preparedness Week

This week is national hurricane preparedness week and the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency wants all Mississippians to be prepared.
MEMA executive director Greg Michel explains the need for preparedness.
"Preparation is critical, especially since we are expecting an above-average season this year. With water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico at record highs we could potentially experience dangerous hurricanes in the 2020 hurricane season," Michel said.
MEMA is addressing the added challenges they may face because of Covid-19.
There were 18 named storms during last year's Atlantic hurricane season and five of those storms formed in the Gulf of Mexico. The Atlantic hurricane season officially begins June 1 and runs through November 30.
MEMA will provide preparedness information for Mississippians throughout the week. This information can be found on the MEMA website as well as the MEMA Facebook and Twitter pages.
