MEMA Damage Report from Storms Across Delta

Four injuries have been reported in Grenada due to hydroplaning, just one of several problems related to this week's rainfall in the state.
These images, provided by the Mississippi Department of Transportation, shows crews working on problem areas on Highway 80 in Vicksburg, and Highway 16 in Leake County.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released information that eight counties submitted damage reports from the storms.
In Yazoo County, 20 homes were damaged, ten roads were closed due to flooding, and 12 people were displaced.
In Grenada, one home was damaged, a road closed, and seven roads were reported with minor damage.
MEMA reports one of the four people injured has been released from the hospital.
