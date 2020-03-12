MEMA Recommends Emergency Supply Kit for Covid-19

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is assisting the MSDH with planning, response, and recovery from the coronavirus.
Here are some tips:
Encourage sick employees to stay home.
Separate sick employees.
Emphasize staying home when sick.
Wash hands thoroughly.
Perform routine environmental cleaning.
Advise employees to take preventative measures before travelling.
And lastly MEMA advises to have an emergency supply kit ready which includes non perishable food that is good for at least 3 days.
Hand sanitizer with at least 70 percent alcohol solution.
Bleach, a first aid kit, bottled water, and plastic eating utensils.
For more information on the coronavirus go to mema.org.
