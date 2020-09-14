MEMA Releases Hurricane Preparedness Plan

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency released hurricane preparedness tips to keep you and your family safe.
First tip: Make a plan. This includes where your family will stay during the disaster, having a way to keep in touch with family, having a way to receive weather updates, and also keeping your pets involved in the plan.
Second tip from MEMA, pack a kit. The kit should include water, food, first aid kit, cash, a face mask, phone charger, a flashlight and extra batteries.
And the third preparedness tip: Prepare for power outages. Charge your cell phone before the storm, keep refrigerators and freezers closed, use generators outdoors and away from windows, and do not use a gas stove to heat your home.
For more hurricane preparedness tips visit www.msema.org.
