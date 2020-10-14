Memorial Services for Bill Johnson

Memorial services have been announced for longtime journalist Bill Johnson.
Services will be held this Saturday October 17 at 1 p.m. The ceremony will take place at Schelben Park's City Lake Front. It's west of Trop Casino. Face masks will be required and ample parking will be available. You are urged to dress comfortably.
The family asks that any donations be made "in honor of Bill Johnson" through the Assistance in Healthcare Southeastern" website at newnan.aih.org.
