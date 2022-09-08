The Thomson Reuters Foundation found that the United States rated as the 10th most dangerous country in the world for women, and the Neighboorhood Scout concluded that Memphis, TN is the 2nd most dangerous city for women to live in.
Recently, Eliza Flethcer was abducted while she was jogging at 4AM in Memphis, TN. Authorities have not been able to uncover a motive. The family says that they are heartbroken by this senseless violence, and the district attorney handling the case says that it seems to be a random killing.
The murder heightened concerns around public safety.
Greenville resident Yvonne Ford thinks, "We should be able to go and exercise and jog. But, you know things are just. . . it's just not safe anymore you know."
Ford thinks that women can protect themselves by becoming stronger, but she also belives that awareness is a key factor. Martial arts instructor Stephen Davenport agrees.
Stephen Davenport preaches, "The number one tool of self defense is awareness, playing attention. It's basic things that we can do. For examples, wrist escapes, like when somebody grabs you, grabs your wrists, how to get your arm out of their grab."
Davenport says that women are more likely to be choked by an attacker, so they should learn how to escape chokeholds as well. Moreover, Ford says if all else fails women might want to have extra protection.
Ford suggests, "And you know if you're out there alone, try to have something to protect yourself just in case. "
