The Leland Medical Clinic has a new program to help those experiencing mental and behavioral illnesses.
The clinic expanding services after receiving the deer creek behavioral grant.
The Delta Health Alliance hoping to encourage more people in need to come forward.
Mental Health Counselor, Cay Ely says, "there's no more shame to coming see a mental health professional than going to see someone for your diabetes, headache or whatever, it's to try to get people to see mental and physical health go together and they are equally important."=
Ely stressing the importance of mental health during this time.
For more information on mental health services you can contact the Leland Medical Clinic at (662) 686-4121.
