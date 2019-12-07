The town of Metcalfe spreading good cheer with their annual Christmas parade, residents were wowed, as they watched bands and floats pass by. The event, wrapped up, at the town's multi-purpose center.
Metcalfe Kicks Off Holiday Season with Christmas Parade
- Denise Turner
- Updated
- 0
Denise Turner
Anchor/Reporter
