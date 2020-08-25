MFC Sends Firefighters to Colorado to Help Fight Wildfire

The Mississippi Forestry Commission sent a 20 person crew of wildland firefighters to assist state and federal partners with wildfire suppression efforts in Colorado.
"We appreciate our employees volunteering to be part of these efforts to help our state and federal partners in Colorado. Fighting the destructive power of wildfire means our wildland firefighters are working long hours in extreme conditions protecting people s lives, homes and forestland," MFC State Forester, Russell Bozeman said.
The members of this 20-person team are trained in wildland firefighting tactics and work together to help contain wildfires by constructing a fireline with hand tools.
The crew names will be released upon their safe return to Mississippi in approximately two weeks.
