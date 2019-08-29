MHP to begin Labor Day enforcement

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will begin the 2019 Labor Day travel enforcement period on Friday, Aug. 30, at 12:01 a.m. and conclude Monday, Sept. 2, at midnight.
In an effort to enforce traffic laws and reduce traffic crashes, MHP will participate in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort during the holiday period.
As part of operation CARE, all available troopers will be assigned to saturation patrols to combat speeding and distracted driving issues.
The agency also wants to remind drivers that bad decisions behind the wheel regarding impaired driving can result in serious consequences. Loss of employment, legal fees and possible jail time can take huge tolls on families.
During the 2018 Labor Day enforcement period, MHP investigated 165 accidents, including four fatalities, and made 166 DUI arrests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.