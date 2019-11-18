Michael Barnhill Pleads Guilty

In Carrol County today Michael Barnhill pleaded guilty to three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated assault.
Barnhill was guilty of shooting and killing his wife and their two friends back in March of this year. He was sentenced to three consecutive life sentences for the murder charges and twenty years for the aggravated assault charge. The courthouse was packed with family and friends of the victim, and the sister of Marlee Barnhill gave a statement in front of the court.
"Your series of bad decisions all cost us so much, a crooked smile a silly giggle, a kind heart and the sweetest piece of our family. The things you have taken from us are innumerable," she said.
The state agreed to dismiss a capitol murder charge which would've landed him a possible death sentence if convicted.
