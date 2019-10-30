Michael Barnhill Pleads Not Guilty

Today thirty year old Michael Barnhill pleaded not guilty to charges of capitol murder and aggravated assault connected with a march triple homicide.
Barnhill is accused of shooting and killing thirty-nine year old Brooks Hooker Harrell and her husband forty-four year old Jim Harrell. He is also accused of shooting and killing twenty-seven year old Marlee Barnhill.
All three murders happened just before midnight last March on County Road 135 just north of State Highway 82. Two of the victims died at the scene, the third died in the ambulance headed in route to a helicopter to be air lifted.
Barnhill remains in custody without bond.
