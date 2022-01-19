The Mid-Delta Lal Enforcement Coalition held their annual round table meeting. Police officers from across the delta came together to network with each other in the hopes of reducing crime in their cities and towns. They meet once a month in different towns across the delta to discuss current issues facing their communities and how to improve them. Guest speaker Lt. Jamie Flake from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation discussed certain resources that would help local officers control their crime rate.
"We come together for a meeting of the minds to see what it is we can do to combat crime and the drugs that comes into our community. It is always a privilege to come together to try to get things done to make pour community safer."
The small community of Metcalfe was selected as this month's location.
"Metcalfe, they rotate this event. Metcalf was happy to host at this particular time. We welcomed area chiefs and law enforement representatives here in the town of Metcalfe."
The coalition will meet again next month.
