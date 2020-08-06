Milwaukee Tools To Expand

In Greenwood, Milwaukee Tools is planning on expanding.
The city council approved an expansion request for the company at Tuesday's city council meeting. Milwaukee Tools leases their location on Sycamore Avenue from the city. Milwaukee Tools needs more space at its facility to store additional equipment and meet customer demand according to a resolution for the project.
Milwaukee Tools CFO, Ty Staviski, said the expansion of the location will also be creating around 300 jobs in the area.
There is no timeline set yet for the expansion or the hiring. Milwaukee Tools is also adding jobs to its Olive Branch and Jackson location as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.