Misissippi Secretary of State Visits Washington County

Mississippi secretary of state Michael Watson pays a visit to Washington County Thursday as part of his campaign to head to all 82 county circuit clerks.
Secretary Watson spent the afternoon speaking with Circuit Clerk Barbara Esters-Parker about the upcoming election in November. It's also the first in person visit he's done since the pandemic began.
He said by visiting in person with each circuit clerk, it builds a line of communication between state and local government that is critical. Watson and Parker spoke about the needs of Washington County voting wise and plans for the election in November.
"I'm the Secretary of State for all of Mississippi. It's important to me to have those relationships on the ground with Mrs. Barbara to know again if you've got questions I want you to know you can call me, let's talk through it, if there's an issue my Assistant Secretary of State Holly Robertson is an all star we'll get Holly on the phone as well so I think the communication is the key piece here," he said.
The biggest concern is of course voting during the pandemic. Watson said several safety measures will be in place for voters, and the discussion of mail in voting is ongoing. Saying it's a two part issue of policy and logistics.
