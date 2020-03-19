Missing Children Found Safe, Mother in Custody

A level two endagered / missing child advisory has been lifted.
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety released on their Facebook that the two children, 9-year-old Mark Anthony Oates and 6-year-old Justin Lamar Oates, have been found safe.
Their mother, 33 -year old Latina Marie Oates from Powell, Ohio, is now in custody.
Authorities saw Oates with the children on surveillance video leaving the Hampton Inn in Laurel, Mississippi early Tuesday morning.
They had reason to believe she was involved with a murder.
Oates was picked up in New Orleans, and is being extradited to Laurel.
The children are currently in protective custody and family members are making arrangements to come and get them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.