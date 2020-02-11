Missing Endaged Juvenile Alert Cancelled in Tallahatchie County

A missing endangered juvenile alert has been cancelled.
Tallahatchie County Sheriff's Department had issued an alert yesterday looking for 16-year old Paitience Alexous Ford, also known as "Lexi".
Lexi has been located and is reported safe.
Updated: February 11, 2020 @ 9:30 pm
