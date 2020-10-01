Missing Grenada Teen Found Safe

The Grenada County Sheriff's Department report a missing teen has now been found.
Officials report 13- year old Chelsey Brenighann Gilbert has been found safe around 9:26 last night.
Chelsey was reported missing when she was last seen around her home in Grenada County around 11 p.m. Monday.
