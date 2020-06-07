The Holmes County Sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in locating a missing person.
16 year old Joseph Ryan Ingram was last seen on June 2 at night walking on Highway 51 in Durant.
He has hazel eyes, sandy blonde hair, weighs 130 pounds, with two tattoo marks on both hands and other parts of his body.
If you have any information on the where about of Joseph Ryan Ingram, you are encouraged to call the Holmes County Sheriff's Department Crime Stoppers at 662-834-0099 or Holmes County Sheriff's Department at 662-834-1511.
