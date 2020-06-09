Missing Teen Located in Grenada County

And an update to a story we brought you yesterday.
The missing teen, Joseph Ryan Ingram, has been found.
The Holmes County Sheriff's Department reports Ingram has been found by family members in Grenada County. Holmes County Sheriff Willie March thanks law enforcement agencies and citizens for their assistance.
