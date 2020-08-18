Missing Yazoo City Man Found Dead in Ditch

A Yazoo City man missing for 5 days has been found dead.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for 69- year old Earnest Charles Stiff Friday evening.
Several agencies came together to search for stiff over the weekend, who had last been seen Wednesday, August 12th on Grady Avenue.
WLBT reports Monday afternoon Stiff was found dead in a ditch that runs along the railroad track near East Second Street.
His family has been notified and his body was sent to the state medical examiner's officer for an autopsy.
