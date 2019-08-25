A prominent Mississippi businessman is facing charges after stealing luggage from a Memphis airport.
Dinesh Chawla is charged with felony theft of property.
According to arrest records, Chawla' was seen taking a suitcase off the baggage claim belt Sunday. Police said, he put the bag into his vehicle, and returned back into the airport and caught a flight out.
Police said, while Chawla was away, they towed his vehicle and found several stolen bags containing thousands of dollars worth of items.
Chawla was arrested when he returned to Memphis on Thursday.
Police said, he confessed to stealing the bags.
Chawla is the CEO of Chawla hotels which owns 17 hotels in Mississippi.
He was profiled, last year, by the New York Times after partnering with 'The Trump Family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.