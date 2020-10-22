Mississippi Delta Heritage Area to provide Virtual Grant Workshops

Due to COVID-19, this year, the Mississippi Delta Heritage Area (MDNHA) will hold its annual grants pre-application workshops virtually on Zoom, to present information about MDNHA grants available in 2021.
The virtual workshops are scheduled for Tuesday, October 27 and Wednesday, October 28. Each session begins at 3:00pm and will last approximately 90 minutes. After the workshops, the recorded Zoom meetings will be posted on the MDNHA website at ( www.msdeltaheritage.com).
Each workshop will discuss program guidelines, applications and reporting requirements, and tips for submitting competitive applications. Complete program regulations and applications forms will be available on the MDNHA website after the workshops.
Nonprofits, educational institutions, schools, units of local government, and others are eligible for the grants and are encouraged to attend.
Those interested in attending the live session must register online at https://mdnha.formstack.com/forms/grants_workshop.
Dr. Rolando Herts, executive director of the Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area and director of The Delta Center for Culture and Learning at Delta State University said, "last year was the fist time we worked with this timeline, and had we not done so, getting grants completed during the unexpected COVID-19 outbreak would have been very difficult. This will give us more time to review the proposals, make rewards, and issue grant funds for programs that will begin in summer 2021."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.