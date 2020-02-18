Mississippi Economic Council Meeting

The Mississippi Economic Council holds a meeting today partnering with the Rotary Club of Indianola.
The meeting was held at the First United Methodist Church in Indianola. Lunch was served as President and CEO scott waller spoke about economic issues in Mississippi.
Local business owners were in attendance for the meeting along with rotary club members. The speech is part of the MEC tour to 'build a better brighter future'.
Topics at today's meeting included health care and education and how they tie in with the state's economy.
Scott Wall said the community effort is extremely important for local economies.
"We're working together; I use the phrase we can't just be singing out of the same hymnal we have to be singing on the same page within that hymnal and I really think that's what we're working toward making sure these groups come together and having the partners that we have at the local level is very vital for us to be successful," he said.
And there was also a representative from blue cross blue shield who spoke about some healthcare initiatives going on in Mississippi.
