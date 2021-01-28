Mississippi Emerging Leaders Fellow

Washington County Economic Alliance Project Manager, Eric Wiggins is selected to participate in the emerging leaders fellows programs.
This year-long program created by the Mississippi Economic Development Council, gives Mississippi's young economic developers an opportunity to grow business and leadership skills. Wiggins was also awarded a scholarship to attend the University of Oklahoma's Economic Development Institute. The council is a professional association that works to advance the profession and economic development efforts in Mississippi through advocacy, collaboration and education for its members.
