Mississippi Governor Candidate Debates

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become mostly clear late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 44F. N winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph.