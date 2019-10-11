Mississippi Governor Candidate Debates

Candidates for Mississippi governor are planning a second debate.
Republican Lieutenant Governor Tate Reeves and Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood have agreed to a second debate October 14th in Columbus.
The general election is scheduled for November 5th.
