Consistently, Mississippi comes in the lowest or highest for something. This time Mississippi’s the highest in late car payments. Money experts suggest the way to help folks is to educate them before they're even off the lot.
Halle White, soon to be car owner, says, "Every time I try to save up for a car, I have to pay a bill. I have to pay a bill. A bill come up, and you know we have to have shelter over our head. So, we won't be on the street or homeless."
Halle White wants to get her a ride, but for her and many others in the delta affording a vehicle can be a choice of keeping a roof over their head or buying a car. But that doesn't keep folks from investing in a ride. Financial advisor Donna Adams thinks if Mississippi really wants to help potential payers, like white, it'll have to educate folks.
Donna Adams says, "It really boils down to the fact that they're not educated in the importance in how important that credit score is to start in the very beginning. Mississippi is really ranked the lowest in credit scores. So, that tells us that there is a lack of education. "
A lack of education around credit and learning how to live within your means Adams says. White believes education is a factor to prevent late payments, but she also thinks that the deal you get when you first sign up for loans matters.
White says, "Some people don't have co-signers. Some people don't have driver's license. It's all types of reasons why people don't have cars." White says it's expense on top of expense to get a car, and credit affects everything in getting an affordable payment.
Hopefully, education will help white and others from joining the ranks of Mississippi’s late payers.
