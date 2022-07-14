Mississippi raked in record revenue in the fiscal year that ended June 30th.
How much? So much it surprised even the experts rosiest predictions.
Now, don't laugh when you hear this... but.... Mississippi is practically swimming in cash... stacks and stacks and stacks of it.
It's all in this report from the legislative budget office.
Revenue for the whole fiscal year? that's almost 1.5 billion ... about 25 percent above estimates.
Speaking of estimates, lawmakers and Treasurer David McRae expected higher numbers and even revised their early guesses upward....
But when the checks came in... the number blew away even their higher estimate.
How far off where these experts?
Check this out: revenue came in 502 million bucks higher than that revised guess.
As Mississippi closed fiscal year 2022 the state treasury had 7.4 billion dollars
more than 600 million over the year before...that's 9 1/2 percent more.... the highest revenue in at least a decade... the report says.
In June alone, Mississippi put about 163.2 million bucks in the bank.
That's 27% more than experts predicted... and makes the record books.
in fact, Mississippi made about more than 768 million a month in this last fiscal year... that's a pretty good payday.
Where did the cash come from?
Well, Mississippi took in more in every single tax category except for beer and alcohol which dropped almost 4 percent..... kinda strange during a pandemic.
The biggest gainer? Oil and Gas taxes... which, as you might expect, went up nearly 85%.
Individual income tax went up 12 plus percent... that's more than 270 million dollars.
That's the same income tax that's set to drop from 5 to 4.7 percent. We won't feel that until next year, and even longer to feel the eventual drop to 4 percent.
all this cash helps explain how Mississippi can lower that income tax... in fact, the governor wants to get rid of it altogether. but lawmakers need convincing...and it may take a few more years like this to get them there.
that's Mississippi's budget... by the numbers.
