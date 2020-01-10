Mississippi House Pass Teacher Pay Raise

Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 70F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds and windy with strong thunderstorms. Damaging winds with some storms. Low 63F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.