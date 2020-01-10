Mississippi House Pass Teacher Pay Raise

The Mississippi House of Representatives passed a vote yesterday to pay the full cost of teacher pay raises.
In 2019, the 15 hundred dollar pay raise for teachers was passed, but had a bureaucratic error with teachers uncounted for from different districts.
House speaker Philip Gunn said in his press release, "House bill one is the first bill passed of the 2020 session, to correct this almost 18 point 5 million discrepancy and to fulfill our promise to raise the pay of all Mississippi teachers."
The bill will move to the senate, and is expected to pass, after that it will move to the governor.
