Mississippi Lottery Raises 500k in 12 Hours

The Mississippi lottery is not only fun and games, it has also raised 500 thousand dollars for state roads and bridges in just one day.
Governor Phil Bryant tweeted "In the past 12 hours, the Mississippi lottery has taken in over 500 thousand in funds to be used for repairs to our state's roads and bridges. Please remember to play responsibly."
The Powerball and mega million will be available January 30th.
