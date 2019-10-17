Mississippi Lottery Tickets Coming November 25th

Mississippi scratch off lottery tickets are set to go on sale November 25th.
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has begun to mail acceptance letters approved by lottery retailers.
As retailers continue to make the requirements ... The MLC will continue to send acceptance letters approving retailers to sell.
Retailers must follow the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, which specifies all the required information in the retailer package.
Retailers must also pass background, tax, credit, and financial checks.
If accepted, retailers will have a lottery certificate visibly posted in their locations.
